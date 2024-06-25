All too soon, the much anticipated June 25 is here, the day celebrated Nigerian artiste Davido says his solemn vows to his beau, Chioma Rowlands.

Born David Adeleke, the 31-year-old is bringing a storm to the hearts of Lagos, specifically at the Harbor Point Centre where the grand wedding is set to take place.

After almost a decade of on and off dating which has produced a set of twins, the couple will change their status to legally married by the close of the day.

A sneak peak of the venue has been shared online, heightening the anticipation of the wedding.

Currently getting ready .#CHIVIDO2024 Naira Marley Congratulations 001 Dollar Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/OoGsVjfnnJ — Chris vlog (@ChrisVlogNation) June 25, 2024

The venue, transformed into a visual spectacle, is a fitting stage for what promises to be one of the most memorable weddings of the year.

The Harbor Point Centre has been adorned in an exquisite palette of white and gold, creating an ambiance of purity and royalty.

Inside, the venue opens up into a breathtaking hall, where the decor echoes the couple’s taste for elegance and luxury.

The ceiling, adorned with white drapes creates a soft, flowing canopy effect. The shimmering gold tassels and the crystal chandeliers hang majestically, casting a warm, ethereal glow over the space.

The seating arrangements are a sight to behold – each table covered in crisp white linen, with ornate gold-rimmed chargers, glassware and flowers.

Additional touches include personalized gold place cards, elegantly written with each guest’s name, and white and gold favour boxes placed at each sitting.

Outside, a lush garden area has been set up for cocktail hour as well as a photo booth.

Check out venue below: