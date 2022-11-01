Sandra Ankobea, a celebrated law practitioner and fashion enthusiast, has commended EyesInDubai, a Ghanaian-owned Dubai-based travel and tour company, for satisfying customer service during her recent trip to Dubai.

The Ghanaian celebrity, during her trip, tapped the Dubai plug’s ‘EyesInDubai’ to help her achieve an unforgettable tour of Dubai.

The agency is known to provide pick-up and drop-off services, photography, visas, tickets, hotel reservations, and unforgettable tour activities.

The agency, headquartered in Dubai, is known to focus primarily on providing an upscale experience for customers in need of quality hospitality services that offer short-term rental options and also a platform where people can book travel experiences all year round.

EyesInDubai is branded to be a unique, stylish, and authentic travel and hospitality company with its franchises all over Africa.

#EyesInDubai: Sandra Ankobiah shares lovely photos as she holidays in Dubai

They are known to create a platform for their clients to indulge their fantasies and live their dreams with our sumptuous travel offers.

Speaking to Kingsley, he said, “Our hidden gem is giving clients a mind-blowing travel experience with beautiful content for them to always look back at, making it a truly unforgettable experience like no other. At EyesInDubai, we provide you with an excellent experience as our clients’ satisfaction matters a lot. Aside from expecting high-quality customer service and a great deal of content (photography and videography), our customers can also expect to be provided with excellent VIP service.

EyesInDubai has hosted renowned personalities like Bola Ray, Celebrity Dentist and other great families from all over the world who want to experience Dubai.

