The Finance Ministry has denied reports that its Sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has resigned from his position.

It follows reports from some traditional media and social media outlets that the Minister has resigned.

This action was said to have taken place after a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

About 80 Members of Parliament from the majority side yesterday, October 25, 2022, demanded the resignation of Mr Ofori-Atta, saying, he has failed to live up to expectations for worsening the economic situation in the country.

But persons close to the minister and some senior officials at the Finance Ministry have told Joy Business that the reports are untrue.

They argue that “the public should disregard rumours of the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta.”

“It is Ofori-Atta’s diligence and credibility that has engendered so much goodwill towards Ghana by our bilateral partners and caused the IMF to fast-track our Programme negotiations. Indeed we are on course, working round the clock, and have spent all of today [October 25, 2022] at Jubilee House, engaging various stakeholders on our economic recovery,” they pointed out.

“We are in this together and we will surely overcome. The Ministry of Finance assures all Ghanaians that things will improve very soon,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister would continue with the ongoing stakeholder engagement seeking more inputs on the current discussions with the IMF for an Economic programme.

He’s expected to meet leadership of market women in Accra, Ghana Employers Association and the Ghana Trades Union Congress.