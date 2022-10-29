Former President John Dramani Mahama has commiserated with Justice Joyce Bamford Addo, a former Speaker of Parliament and Supreme Court Judge.

The visit to her residence on Friday follows the death of her sister.

On the visit with Mr Mahama was former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah during which he signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the deceased.

Mr Mahama also conveyed the condolences of the leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress to the former Speaker.

Madam Bamford Addo was the first female Speaker of Parliament of Ghana.

She served from 2009-2013 under the erstwhile Atta-Mills and Mahama administration.