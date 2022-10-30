The Multimedia Group wins big at 33rd CIMG Awards

The hard work of Management and Staff of the Multimedia Group has been recognised by the organisers of the 33rd CIMG Annual Marketing Performance Awards in Accra.

Erastus Asare Donkor of the Kumasi unit of The Multimedia Group was honoured for the documentary that highlighted the devastating effects of the ‘galamsey’ menace- ‘Destruction for Gold’ documentary.

The documentary pricked the conscience of Ghanaian society on the impunity of illegal mining activities and the harm caused to the environment, especially water bodies.

At the same ceremony, The Multimedia Group was adjudged the ‘Media Organisation of the Year’, while its online platform, Myjoyonline, was awarded the ‘Online portal of the Year’.

Drivetime on Joy FM also won the ‘Radio Programme of the Year.’

The awards ceremony was held under the theme, “Creative Marketing and Innovation in a volatile global economy.”