Hallelujah and hosanna were chorused by staff of The Multimedia Group (MGL) as the media giant holds a mid-year Thanksgiving service.

This was to bless the supremacy of God for seeing the company through the past six months, as well as seek God’s grace for the second half of the year.

Staff of The Multimedia Group exalting God during mid-year thanksgiving service

In the presence of invited Men of God who led the spirit-filled session, the event was super-charged with prayers and prophetic ministration.

Spearheaded by MGL’s head of religious affairs, Kwamina Idan, prayers were offered for the audiences globally, the clients, management and administration executives as well as the entire staff body.

Special prayers were offered for the leaders of the country for insight on how to better manage the system and improve the current economic standing.

There were goodwill messages and ministration from some church leaders including Jack Alolome, Prophet David Amoako, Rev. Ofori Atta and Rev. Emmanuel Adjei.

Checkout more photos below:

