It has emerged that the woman found beheaded in a bush at Sehwi Bekwai is a mother-of-two identified as Matilda Nana Ama.

Her headless body was found in the bushes along an uncompleted building by some contractors working on the house.

A week after the gruesome discovery, she has been identified by the district’s police.

Among other details, it has emerged she is a popular thrift seller at Kumasi Ayeduase, who has also been supplying clothes to some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

She has two children, her eldest a boy, and a daughter of about five years old.

No arrest has, however, been made as police has since began investigations.

Meanwhile, the queen mother of the Bekwai traditional area has placed a GHS 20,000 bounty for any information that can lead to an arrest and prosecution.