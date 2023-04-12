There is tension at Sehwi Bekwai in the Bibiani Ahwraso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North region after irate youth besieged the police station to demand the release of a ‘pragya’ rider.

20-year-old Kwabena Gyapong was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer at a checkpoint.

According to reports, the suspect who was going to Sehwi Sorano refused to stop at the checkpoint. When the officer attempted to block him, he [Kwabena] allegedly headbutted the police officer.

The suspect was however overpowered by other police officers belonging to the Sehwi Bekwai police patrol team who were at the scene and detained.

When news about Kwabena’s arrest got to his colleagues, they rushed to the police station to forcefully release him.

According to reports, the irate youth pelted the police officers with stones and in an attempt to defend themselves, they fired warning shots.

Four of the rampaging youth who vandalised properties at the police station were arrested.

Some of the youth also sustained gunshot wounds were rushed to the Greenshield Hospital for medical attention.

Father of the suspect, Nana Gyebi who was at the police station confirmed this to Adom News’ Augustine Boah.

He also demanded immediate release of his son from police custody for medical attention.

Nana Gyebi claimed that his son, Kwabena Gyapong has been assaulted by the police while in custody.

Meanwhile, police in Sehwi Bekwai have called for reinforcement to avert reprisal attacks.