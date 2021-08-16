The search for a missing 65-year-old farmer, Maame Esi Dokua, ended when she was discovered dead in her farm.

Maame Dokua, who went missing a day ago, was found in bizarre circumstances, with her lifeless body buried in a shallow grave.

The deceased is said to have left home on Sunday morning around 9:30am to her farm at Assin Atintan near Assin Breku in the Assin North District of the Central Region, but did not return.

Family members informed the chiefs and opinion leaders at Assin Breku after which a search party was organised.

The search team found the lifeless body after stumbling upon the shallow grave.

After digging, she was found beheaded with her intestines missing.

Reports suggest that the body was cut into three pieces and buried in separate places.

Most of her body parts, including her torso, have been retrieved, except for her head which is nowhere to be found.