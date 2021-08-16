The Ghana Drunkards Association has said its members cannot comply with the one week ban on alcohol intake before and after taking a COVID-19 vaccine jab.

This, according to President of the Association, Moses Onyah, popularly known as Moses Drybone, will affect the health of members.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday, August 16, 2021 began COVID-19 vaccination for the public.

A total of 177,600 single doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been deployed to the districts in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

Just like the AstraZeneca vaccines, persons illegible are advised not to drink alcohol to avoid any negative side effects.

But Moses Drybone said the GHS erred by not engaging them in a stakeholders forum before the vaccine rollout.

“We would have considered not drinking alcohol if it were three or four days because my members cannot survive for a week,” he said in an interview on Adom FM Monday.

Though he said they were prepared to take the vaccine, Moses Drybone said he cannot stop his members from drinking after the jab.

