A farmer has been left with severe cutlass wounds following an altercation with a herdsman at Seripe, a farming community in the Bole district of the Savannah region.

The incident occurred when the cattle of the herdsman destroyed the victim’s cassava and yam farm.

This resulted in a confrontation between the two men of which the herdsman allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on the farmer.

A nephew of the victim, Kwabena Jeremaih, told Adom News’ Rebecca Natomah that he received a distress call from another farmer reporting the attack on his uncle.

He rushed to the farm, saw his injured uncle unconscious and took him to the Bole district hospital for medical attention.

When the victim regained consciousness, he described his attacker to the police leading to his arrest.

Jeremaih has since appealed to the government and local chiefs to intervene and address the ongoing tensions between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the community.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment at the Bole district hospital, while the suspect is scheduled to appear before the Bole district Magistrate court tomorrow.