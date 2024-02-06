Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to claims by the Akufo-Addo administration that, it inherited a mess after the 2016 elections.

According to him, the debt to GDP ratio, which presently stands at approximately 100 percent, was at 57 percent when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) left office, with a budget deficit of 6.6%.

Additionally, the former President cited its inflation figure of 15.5% as being superior to that of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Mahama made these remarks during a Town Hall meeting held in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

He pointed out that, his administration added two additional oil fields, which were inherited by the current ruling regime, as part of measures to bolster revenue generation.

Mr. Mahama asserted that, the economic growth achieved during his administration cannot be equated with the current economic situation experienced by Ghanaians.

Given this track record, the NDC flagbearer said he is the best person to salvage Ghana’s economy from total collapse.