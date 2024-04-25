The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, April 24th officially outdoored it’s running mate for the 2024 general elections , in the person of Prof . Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

The event was held at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA)

In attendance was the Flagbearer , H. E John Mahama , former First Lady Lordina Mahama , Kwabena Donkor , Chairman Johnson Aseidu Nkatiah , Fiifi Kwatey , Kofi Okyere Darko, Members of Parliament , some top wings in the party and some members from the Entertainment and theatre fraternity .

The ceremony was climaxed with a performance from Nacee .

Adomonline. com’s Joseph Odotei was present to cover these scenes.