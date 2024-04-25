A heavy rainstorm accompanied by fierce winds tore through parts of the Keta and Anloga districts, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Residents are now left to pick up the pieces as they count their losses following the devastating natural disaster.

The storm, which struck in the early hours of Tuesday, unleashed its fury on the coastal communities of Keta and Anloga, destroying homes and other properties.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the picturesque seaside town of Keta, where the storm’s ferocity spared little in its path.

The iconic Villa-Amore hotel, a renowned establishment known for its breathtaking ocean views and serene ambience, bore the brunt of the storm’s fury. Its once-grand facade now lay battered and broken, with debris strewn across its premises.

The extent of the damage to the hotel, a beloved fixture in the local tourism landscape, remains to be fully assessed although it was able to be fixed immediately to host guests.

In addition to Villa-Amore, the official residence of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta and Anlo Senior High School was also not spared from the storm’s wrath. Reports indicate significant damage to the MCE’s residence, adding to the growing list of properties affected by the disaster.

Residents, still reeling from the shock of the storm’s sudden onslaught, are now faced with the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

Homes lay in ruins, roofs torn asunder, and belongings scattered by the relentless winds. The aftermath of the storm paints a grim picture of devastation and despair.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in the face of unpredictable weather patterns.

Climate change experts have warned that such extreme weather events may become more frequent, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate their impact.

