Residents of Anloga and Keta, two coastal communities in the Volta Region of Ghana, have complained about what they describe as insensitive billing practices by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

They allege that the erratic and exorbitant billing is not only frustrating but is also causing severe disruptions to their daily lives and collapsing local businesses.

In interviews with several residents, a common sentiment emerged: dissatisfaction and disillusionment with the ECG’s billing system.

Many shared stories of receiving bills far beyond their actual consumption, with some reporting sudden spikes in charges without any explanation or justification.

Emmanuel Gbli, a small business owner in Anloga, expressed his frustration, saying, “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to sustain my business with these outrageous electricity bills. I’ve tried to reason with ECG officials but to no avail. It’s like they don’t care about the impact on us.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Martha, a resident of Keta, who lamented, “We are constantly living in fear of receiving our electricity bills. It’s like a lottery; you never know what amount they’ll come up with next. This uncertainty is suffocating both households and businesses alike.”

Local community leaders have also joined the chorus of complaints, accusing the ECG of insensitivity and neglect. They argue that such billing practices not only undermine the economic stability of the communities but also erode trust in public utilities.

In response to the outcry, officials from the ECG have acknowledged the complaints and promised to investigate the matter. However, residents remain skeptical, citing previous assurances that have yielded little tangible change.

Villa Amore Beach Resort and Aborigines Beach Resort are among many other businesses affected by the high billing of ECG.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG has assured the residents to remain calm as the company rectifies the situation.