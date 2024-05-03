A Nigerian woman says she has painted over 4,000 nails in 72 hours in an attempt to break the world record.

With a nail brush in hand, Lisha Dachor,19, whizzed around an events centre in Plateau state, northern Nigeria, adorning hundreds of fingernails with blue, pink and purple varnish.

Her three-day marathon came to a nail-biting end on Wednesday.

Guinness World Record (GWR) rules state that for Ms Dackor’s attempt to count, she must paint 60 fingernails per hour.

She is now waiting for GWR to review her attempt after she submits her evidence.

Lisha Dachor hopes the Guinness World Record will ratify her evidence soon

People flocked to have their nails painted

Ms Dachor was wrapped in the Nigerian flag by supporters

Ms Dachor said she embarked on this challenge to change the narrative about teen mothers like herself.

“I want to give people hope, especially single mothers because many people don’t think we have anything to offer,” she told the BBC.

The nail technician has been working professionally for almost three years and says she also wants to put women from northern Nigeria in the spotlight.

Ms Dachor says she also hopes her record attempt will put Plateau, her home state, on the map.

Plateau is where Nigeria’s mainly Muslim north meets the largely Christian south and many communities are mixed.

The region has battled decades of insecurity and conflict between different ethnic and religious groups, which has seen thousands killed.

“People judge the Plateau by the cover. Apart from the ethnic issues we have, Plateau is a beautiful place. I got support from all ethnic groups while I embarked on this attempt,” she said.