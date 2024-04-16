A Ghanaian student, Abubakar Tahiru has inked his name in the Guinness World Records.

Abubakar who is a forestry student at the Auburn University, USA is currently the record holder for the most trees hugged by an individual.

His remarkable feat saw him hug a total of 1,123 trees within an hour.

The record-breaking attempt happened in Auburn, Alabama, USA on March 25, 2024, at the Tuskegee National Forest’s Pleasant Hills.

Elated Mr Tahiru took to his Facebook page to announce the achievement.

Guinness World Records has also confirmed the milestone on its website as it eulogised Abubakar’s passion for promoting sustainability, environmental awareness.

GWR announced Abubakar’s true love for trees served as the driving force behind his ambitious endeavour.

