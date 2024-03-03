Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak has been unsuccessful in her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Failatu had intended to beat the official 119-hour record set by Alan Fisher.

An an intense 10-day journey, she spent a total of 227 hours and some minutes in the kitchen in January 2024 at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

However, a statement issued by her coordinator, broadcaster, Kafui Dey has revealed her attempt did not meet some of the stringent guidelines set by Guinness World Records (GWR).

“A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt,” portions of the statement read.

Regardless of the setback, GWR commended Chef Faila and encouraged her to pursue future record attempts.

Meanwhile, she has expressed her profound gratitude to Ghanaians and all sponsors for the immense support during her remarkable feat.

This comes a few days after Ghanaian event organiser, Afua Asantewaa was also disqualified and unsuccessful in her longest singing marathon.

ALSO READ: