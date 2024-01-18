After an intense ten-day nonstop cooking marathon, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has opened up about one of the challenging moments she faced during her remarkable feat.

In an exclusive interview with TV3, the dedicated chef, who spent a total of 227 hours and some minutes in the kitchen, revealed that there was a point when she fell ill.

Faila said she experienced numbness and contracted malaria during the strenuous cooking marathon.

Discussing her unwavering commitment to breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Chef Faila said she undertook the challenge willingly, without any external pressure from her team.

She expressed that, she would have felt proud even if she had succumbed to the difficulties and challenges while pursuing the record.

Faila went on to highlight the depth of her dedication, stating that she was prepared to sacrifice her life for the people who believed in her and supported her journey.

Additionally, she said her motivation extended beyond personal achievement to making history and transforming the narrative of her family and the Northern region of Ghana, her place of origin.

Grateful for the support she received throughout the arduous period, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak acknowledged the importance of the encouragement she received from those around her.

How Chef Faila met her supportive husband

I resigned from my bank work to start cooking – Chef Faila

I always motivate myself to succeed – Chef Faila