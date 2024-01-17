Failatu Abdul Razak popularly known as Chef Faila has attributed her success to her drive and determination.

According to her, she has always been a determined lady and wanted to do something great for her community and the nation.

“Priority was to put the Ghana and North region on the map. So I was focused on my talent and skills while educating myself.” I have motivation myself and other women in other places have been my motivation too” she said.

Chef Faila stated that, the large crowd of people coming in to support her gave her the courage to finish what she started.

She added that, it became a priority to feed the people who showed up to support her.

“I felt that it wasn’t just to please Guinness. I needed to provide food for the wonderful people who were there to support me. It was a priority for me.”

Moreover, Chef Faila also wanted to use the Cook-a-thon as an opportunity to give back to those in need.

As part of her involvement in the event, she made a point of feeding vulnerable members of her community.

“My first meal coming out of cook-a-thon and other subsequent meals, I’m going to share it with the guests at the venue and these orphans and street beggars and that’s exactly what we did.”

“We could have 100 packs of food leaving our cook-a-thon kitchen and they were all going to charity” she shared.

