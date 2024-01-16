Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, is a Ghanaian businessman.

He is the founder and chairman of Kwarleyz Group, a real estate and property management company in Ghana.

Cheddar is now the leader of the New Force political movement.

He stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that, he is more than 40-years old and qualifies to be the President of Ghana.

Nana Kwame Bediako was born in Asokwa, a suburb in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.

He attended Accra Academy and later Apam Secondary School before moving to the United Kingdom, where he studied at Waltham Forest College.

He stressed on his pure Ghanaian heritage, with his mother hailing from Brekum and his father from Mampong.

He identifies as both Asante and Bono.

His brother, Kweku Bediako, is also a manager in the real estate business.

On January 7, 2024, Cheddar officially announced his candidacy for the presidency of Ghana.

This revelation followed weeks of speculation linking him to the New Force political movement.

Addressing the media at a press conference on January 7, 2024, after the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation’s Convention, Nana Kwame Bediako said he firmly believes his purpose on earth is to make impact.

Freedom Jacob Caesar is my character – Cheddar

2024 election: I will contest as an independent candidate – Cheddar

I am the unifier between youth and gov’t – Nana Kwame.