Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has declared his intention to contest the December 7 polls as an independent presidential candidate.

This comes after New Force leader disclosed that, the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to respond to his application to form a political party.

The presidential aspirant said despite fulfilling all constitutional requirements, he hasn’t heard from the EC after three months.

“We wanted to register a political party, but they didn’t give us a license. We are still moving with our movement. I’m running in the December polls as an independent presidential candidate because they didn’t give us any license or even provisional license.

You will see me on the ballot on December 7. The governance of the country is poor, the government is the problem. We need to be responsible for the leaders we choose,” he said.

Nana Bediako further pledged his commitment to build a middle-income nation, adding the youth will be a priority to his administration with a focus on job creation.

“I’m for the people who need change; I’m for the neutral people, and I don’t belong to any political party. We aim to build a middle-income nation by creating jobs for the youth,” he assured.

ALSO READ: