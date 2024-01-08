The elusive ‘Man in the Mask,’ Nana Kwame Bediako, who for many months agitated the minds of many in the Ghanaian political space with his stealth campaign, ‘The New Force’, on Sunday, December 7, unveiled himself as the new messiah to rebuild Ghana and Africa.

Taking the stage at a hurriedly organised press conference engendered by the Government of Ghana’s 11th-hour cancellation of a rally dubbed ‘The Convention 2024’ he had put together in Accra and at which he had assembled influential African thought leaders like Professor PLO Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao from Zimbabwe and Peter Obi to discuss key challenges confronting the continent’s development, Kwame Bediako said he was no one to be scared of.

(L-R) Peter Obi, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Professor PLO Lumumba and Nana Kwame Bediako

“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don’t invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said, adding later on that he has a great vision for both Ghana and Africa.

Sounding rather poetical, Bediako, the founder of ‘The New Africa Foundation,’ said he has for the past 21 years dedicated himself to the service of the nation.

“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me. I didn’t tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you.

“And if I’m the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me. I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I’m that man.

“But I’m that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only this nation, I have it for Africa too. But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he said to applause by the gathering.

He spoke passionately about the importance of knowledge, wisdom, and understanding in building true wealth, emphasizing the need to draw value from one’s surroundings.

He said he grew up between Ghana and England, and that he returned to Africa in 2001 with a vision.

Observing the conditions and regulations affecting the youth, he said he felt compelled to carve out a different path, and that his investments in roads became landmarks, leaving footprints that told the story of his commitment to a lasting legacy.

“I know you know Nana Kwame Bediako, but I know you’re still looking for freedom Jacob Caesar. Yes. I am rechristened, and I’m here. I’m not here to take your value. I’m here to add value to you,” he declared.

Bediako’s speech took a transformative turn as he delved into the untapped wealth of the land, speaking of the responsibility to turn this wealth into a sustainable economy, rejecting the notion of forever leaving countries with a “box economy.”

The Man in the Mask said he aimed to create a middle-income economy without government intervention, driven by a sense of duty.

“I am a son of the soil, and I can add value to humanity. I came here to add value to this world and to nature. I am not going to leave here without God even being proud of me,” he declared, making it clear that his purpose went beyond personal gain.

In a surprising twist, Bediako confessed that the leaders beside him were unaware of his true identity. He emphasised the importance of a collective movement, urging the need to educate, uplift children, and voice out for change.

He also expressed his disinterest in political positions, presidential roles, and power struggles. Instead, he said he is focused on regions, humans, countries, and the vast resources Africa holds.

He declared Africa as the next biggest thing and positioned himself as the agent of change.

Nana Kwame Bediako called for a new era for Africa – a new nation, a new dawn, a new mindset, saying everything is new, and that he has set the stage for a transformative journey.

Who is Nana Kwame Bediako

Full name: Nana Kwame Bediako

Other names: Freedom Jacob Caesar

Nicknames: Cheddar, The Man in the Mask

Date of birth: February 13, 1980

Nana Kwame Bediako is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate investor. He is also the founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group with the Belfast City & Property management, Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Construction among its stables.

The New Force

In December last year, the Government of Ghana arrested and later repatriated a spokesperson of The New Force, Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national, accusing her of having obtained her students’ residence permit by fraudulent misrepresentation.