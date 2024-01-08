The Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President has provided clarification on the abrupt cancellation of The Convention 2024, organized by the New Africa Foundation.

Despite receiving approval in November 2023, the organizers were instructed to call off the event, prompting confusion and disappointment.

According to Dr Nadia Adongo Fynn, Deputy Director of the Diaspora Affairs Directorate, the decision to revoke the permission was prompted by the emergence of an “unforeseen” state event scheduled to take place at the Black Star Square venue.

In an official statement, Dr Nadia Fynn stated, “We write to revoke immediately the permission granted per our letter No.OP/PH/02 dated November 11, 2024, which approved your request to use the Black Star Square for the above event.

“This decision has been necessitated by an unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue.”

She further mentioned that GH¢10, 000 paid by the organizers for the venue’s use would be refunded.

The statement concluded with an expression of regret for any inconvenience caused by the sudden cancellation.

The unexpected turn of events left many Ghanaians who had gathered at the venue for the pan-African event stranded, as security personnel reportedly denied them access to the facility.

