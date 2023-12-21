Political movement, The New Force, has extended apologies to the Kingdom of Belgium over what they say is an injustice metered out to their spokesperson, Shalimar Abbuisi.

The state on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, repatriated Shalimar Abbuisi following the revocation of her permit by the Ghana Immigration Service.

The New Force in a statement dated 20th November 2023 expressed displeasure over the arrest, detention and subsequent deportation of Ms Abbiusi stating that it is an abuse of her human rights.

“Consequently, The New Force expresses our profound regret for the reported instances of abuse faced by Shallie, unwarranted detention for up to seven (7) days, the unwarranted search, and the ransacking of her home” the statement read.

The political movement also pleaded with the European Union and the international community not to retaliate against Ghana over the violation of human rights laws.

“We apologize for the disregard of international human rights laws in our Republic of Ghana. In a gesture of accountability, we extend apologies to the Kingdom of Belgium, the EU committee and the international community at large.”

“We hope that you do not retaliate in kind. We hope that Ghana reconsiders its reported misuse of power for political interests and realigns itself with a robust legal framework that preserves our global standing as a country of justice and peace. To us, the integrity of our country and its international reputation is more important than partisan political interest” the group said in a statement.

