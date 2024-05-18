Political movement, The New Force, has issued an urgent petition to the Electoral Commission of Ghana callig for a significant expansion of voter registration access in preparation for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The New Force’s petition highlights deep concerns over the drastic reduction in voter registration points.

The number of registration centres has plummeted from over 33,000 in previous elections to a mere 1,068 centres for the 2024 election cycle.

This reduction represents just 3% of the total polling stations available in the 2020 elections.

The New Force argues that this severe limitation, combined with a narrow 20-day window for voter registration, poses a substantial barrier to eligible voters.

“This limitation effectively undermines the fundamental right of Ghanaian citizens to freely choose their leaders through fair and accessible elections,” the petition states.

The New Force questioned the rationale behind the Electoral Commission’s decision to reduce the number of registration points so drastically.

They stressed the importance of the Commission’s role in ensuring the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process and call for transparency in decision-making.

The New Force urged the Electoral Commission to reconsider its approach and take immediate steps to expand voter registration access.

They draw comparisons to practices in other democracies worldwide, where voter registration remains open and accessible until just weeks before elections. The New Force implores the Commission to follow this example to uphold the democratic rights of Ghanaian citizens.

“The future of our democracy depends on the integrity and inclusivity of our electoral process,” the petition concludes, expressing hope that the Electoral Commission will address these pressing concerns and take action to facilitate fair voter registration for all eligible citizens.