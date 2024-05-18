Gospel artist Scott Evans has candidly explained why he feels he doesn’t deserve his nominations for Gospel Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

In a honest reflection, Scott Evans expressed that it’s not yet his time to win these prestigious awards.

He remarked that it is important to be honest with oneself as an artiste, acknowledging that everything in the music industry takes significant resources.

He believes that, considering the year under review, his works haven’t positioned him as a frontrunner over other nominees.

Despite his songs performing well, he recognizes that there are other artists who have consistently dominated the charts and the industry since the beginning of the year.

“It is clear those who will win; it is so glaring,” Scott Evans remarked, noting that while he ticks all the categories for which he was nominated, the reality is that others have had a more impactful year.

He firmly believes that when the fullness of time comes according to God’s plan, his moment to win will arrive.

Scott Evans highlighted that it is necessity for artists to stay in touch with reality to avoid self-destruction and disappointment.

