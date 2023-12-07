Spokesperson for The New Force political movement, Shalimar Abbiusi has reportedly been arrested.

According to reports, she used a forged document to obtain a resident permit as a Belgian living in Ghana.

The New Force has since released a statement on Thursday, December 7, expressing deep concern about the arrest of Ms. Abbiusi adding that it is a violation of her human rights.

The group claims Ms. Abbiusi who is responsible for New Force’s diaspora and diplomatic engagements, was initially invited by the police for a discussion on Monday, December 4, 2023 and has since not been released.

They also claim she has been detained by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) wanting to know the people behind the movement and has denied her access to legal representation.

Regarding her resident permit, the group says it was facilitated and issued to her over three years ago by the Ghana Immigration Service but the authorities are now claiming that one of the documents she submitted could not be verified and demand that she be held in custody pending investigations.

They further called on the international community to monitor these “developments, emphasizing the need for a swift and just resolution.”

Full statement below: