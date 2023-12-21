The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has clarified controversies surrounding the arrest and subsequent repatriation of the spokesperson of New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbuisi.

GIS has explained the decision to repatriate the Belgian nation was based on the revocation of her residence permit by the Comptroller-General, in accordance with Section 20 (2)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

In a statement, the Service said that Ms. Abbuisi obtained a student permit through fraudulent misrepresentation.

“Per the law, Ms Shalimar Abbiusi could not remain in Ghana and the Comptroller-General ordered her removal from the country” the statement said.

In light of this, she was repatriated on December 19, 2023, aboard Air Brussels Flight No. SN 319, back to her home country.

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below: