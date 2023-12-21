Ghana’s largest and leading private insurer, Enterprise Insurance Limited has launched its centenary anniversary celebration in Accra.

The 100th anniversary celebration is on the theme: ‘Celebrating Our Legacy’.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Enterprise Insurance, Akosua Ansah-Antwi said the company has over the past 100 years held a very high standard in delivering on its promises, earning the confidence of customers and becoming a beacon of reliability.

“In an industry where trust is paramount, we hold ourselves to a very high standard of delivering on our promises, earning the confidence of our customers and establishing ourselves as a beacon of reliability. Our pioneering spirit in innovation within the non-life industry has given us an edge, allowing us to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace”.

“As we celebrate our 100th year, we take pride in our strengths—the superior underwriting ability, financial strength, operational efficiency, and digitalization initiatives that have positioned us as leaders in Ghana’s non-life insurance market” she stated.

The Enterprise Insurance MD commended the staff for their selfless dedication to the growth of the company.

“These strengths are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our well-qualified staff, whose commitment has been a driving force behind our success” she added.

Going forward, Akosua Ansah-Antwi said the company will increase public education since it is their duty to create enough awareness help people believe in the value of insurance.

The Group CEO, Enterprise Ghana PLC, Daniel Larbi-Teikuon, said Enterprise Insurance has been at the forefront of General Insurance services, offering protection and peace of mind to individuals and businesses alike.

“From motor and home insurance to personal accident, travel, marine, assets-all-risk and a myriad of other business insurances, we have been the go-to insurer for generations” adding, “Our commitment to excellence, reliability, and innovation has set us apart, making us the leading insurer in the General Insurance industry” he noted.

For his part, Acting Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Andoh, said Enterprise Insurance has become a benchmark in terms of products, customer service, human capital management, and innovation backed by effective and efficient governance and risk management structures and systems.

“These among other factors, I believe have enabled the company to withstand the challenges and overcome the difficulties over a hundred years and still stands strong as a company today,” he said.

Mr. Andoh said the advancement in technology and Artificial Intelligence which is expected to transform insurance services delivery exposes the industry to cyber security risks.

To this, he stated that the National Insurance Commission, in recognition of the above is working on and will soon issue an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework and a Cyber Security Directive to enable the insurance industry in the deployment of technology and innovation to facilitate growth.

Activities for the centenary celebration activities include media engagements, thanksgiving service, special events honoring of esteemed brokers and agents, community investment programs, and customer appreciation initiatives.