The state has repatriated a spokesperson for the New Force, Shalimar Abbuissi following the revocation of her permit by the Ghana Immigration Service.

A Kaneshi District Court on Tuesday, discharged the Belgian national after state prosecutors dropped the charge of obtaining students permit under false declaration.

Shalimar, according to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) indicated in her document that she was a student of the Ghana Christian University College. But upon intelligence by the state, the claim was found to be false.

Shalimar heaved a sigh of relief when the State Prosecutors told the court that they had dropped the charges against her.

The atmosphere shifted instantaneously, and a wave of relief washed over her in the courtroom. Her heart, once shackled by the looming threat of imprisonment and a possible fine, soared with newfound freedom.

Shalimar’s freedom, however, was short-lived when she was re-arrested. For a fleeting moment (20 minutes), she tasted two worlds: a world of freedom and a world of restrictions.

Travel arrangements had been made by the state after the GIS gave her 24 hours within which to leave the country. At 10 PM on Tuesday, her Brussels flight took off from the Kotoka International Airport.

Shalimar’s lawyer, Francis Xavier was displeased with the development.

According to him, the state has tampered with the fundamental human rights of Shalimar Abuissi, and he will fight to get her justice.

Mr. Sosu says he will still pursue the legal processes initiated at the Human Rights Court.

Watch how Francis Sosu clashed with Immigration officers as New Force spokesperson is re-arrested

New Force spokesperson’s lawyer demands ‘forged document’ from GIS