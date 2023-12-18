Francis Xavier Sosu, lead counsel for embattled spokesperson of The New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbiusi, has hinted they will not delay in filing an application against the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The application according to him will seek an order for the GIS to produce copies of documents Miss Abbiusi allegedly forged.

The Madina Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, stating that, a request has already been made for the documents.

“It is important that the Immigration Service will disclose these documents to enable us to advise our client because as far as we are concerned, the documents that are alleged to have been forged were not documents that were forged by our client.

So we really want to know those documents, and we have even requested for the officers who actually did those visas” he stated.

However, Mr. Sosu said they will resort to legal processes if GIS fails to heed to their request.

“That will help us properly interrogate the issue because, as far as we are concerned, she was never in charge of the process that led to the procurement of her document, which then led to the procurement of her visa.

We are hopeful that they will provide us with those documents by the close of the day on Monday. If we don’t have them, we will be forced to file a new application for an order for them to produce those documents before we go into the merits of the matter,” the human right lawyer noted.

Miss Abbiusi, a Belgian national, said to be responsible for the movement’s diaspora and diplomatic engagements, was invited by the police for a discussion on Monday, December 4, 2023.

She has been accused of forging document to obtain a resident permit as a Belgian living in Ghana.

Shalimar was subsequently remanded after the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) detained her as part of steps to seek information about the persons behind the movement.

She was on December 11 put before the Kaneshie District Court and granted a GH¢20,000 bail, and also required to report to the police three times a week.

ALSO READ: