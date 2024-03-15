The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi has admonished officers of the Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service to let discipline be their guiding principles in their career.

The Immigration boss said this during a durbar held with the Eastern Regional Command on the sideline of activities for the celebration of the 67th Independence anniversary in Koforidua.

The CGI was welcomed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Faisal Disu, who extolled the great leadership style of the CGI.

This, he noted has led to the transformation of the GIS and called on him to assist the Command renovate a duty post they have established in Donkorkrom in the Affram Plains.

Mr. Asuah Takyi commended the RC and called for more of such duty post to be established across the country to bring Immigration services to the door post of the citizens.

He also praised the government for the massive retooling of the Ghana Immigration Service and intimated that “in the history of the GIS no government has ever invested in the GIS than this current government of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“There has been unprecedented increase in recruitment into the Service more than quadrupling the manpower base, supply of specialized vehicles for border patrols, expansion in both residential and office accommodation among others” the Immigration boss said.

He further informed the durbar of government’s decision for the GIS to begin to deploy its Officers to some selected Ghana missions abroad as consular officers which directive he said will be implemented very soon.

Mr Asuah Takyi admonished his Officers to justify such massive support from Government by working very hard to safeguard Ghana’s borders and also contribute in strengthening internal security.

ALSO READ: