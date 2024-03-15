The National Population Council is calling on stakeholders to increase investments in women and their health and foster an environment where women feel valued and empowered.

Despite advances, disparities persist in research and treatment for conditions unique to women, opportunities in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM)-related fields, and the recognition of women’s contributions in professions and decision-making.

These gender-based gaps persist not only in healthcare access and treatment but also in salaries.

The International Women’s Day celebration for 2024 is on the theme “Inspire Inclusion”

The theme calls for a reflection on the importance of fostering an environment where women feel valued, respected and empowered to participate fully and rock shoulders with men in all aspects of life.

It is about recognizing and celebrating the unique strengths and contributions women bring on board to create enabling environments where they can impact generations.

The Ashanti Regional Chapter of the National Population Council is calling upon individuals, organizations, and governments to take proactive steps to pull down barriers and promote diversity in all areas of life.

They want implicit biases and systemic inequalities addressed to create a culture of belonging where every woman feels seen, heard, and valued.

The Council is hopeful that inclusion and challenging discrimination and injustice in all forms is crucial to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 5.

