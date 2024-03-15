Poultry farmers in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region have revealed there will be shortage of pork in the vicinity.

The reason, they said, is due to the outbreak of swine flu which had killed thousands of pigs in Kwahu West Municipality.

The shortage, they said will lead to considerable hike in prices during the Easter celebrations.

Six months ago, swine flu killed a lot of pigs and piglets leaving farmers in debt, a situation that has affected demand and supply of pork.

Dr. Kwasi Owusu, owner of Okodie farms who lost close to one thousand pigs during the outbreak said they lack capital boost production.

He indicated that, appeal to government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has not yielded any positive results.

Dr. Owusu said he has now started with 20 piglets and appealed for support for expansion.