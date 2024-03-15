The National Communications Authority (NCA) has described the nationwide internet disruption as unprecedented.

According to the Authority, it does not know when the disturbance will be resolved.

The NCA cited multiple undersea cable disruptions as reasons responsible for the limited capacity of mobile and fixed data services nationwide.

In a press release dated March 14, the NCA said “The disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire and with some disruptions in Portugal. This has led to a significant degradation of data services across the country.”

The release added that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) were working round the clock to ensure that full services were restored.

“It is important to note that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have redundancies on other cables and are working around the clock to restore full services. In addition, the MNOs have informed affected customers of the disruptions via various channels,” the release added.

Speaking to JoyNews, Manager at the NCA’s Regulatory Administrations Division, Ntim Yeboah-Kordieh, said they’re working with the various stakeholders to restore the services.

“We’ve never experienced this, a situation where all our submarine cables are down,” he said on Thursday.

“We are looking at putting all our resources together to resolve our issues first. After that we can talk about the way forward.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications Ken Ashigbey says the telcos are working with the national security and submarine engineers to determine the cause of the disruptions.

