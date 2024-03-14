The National Communications Authority (NCA) has explained the sudden internet connectivity challenges across the country, today March 14, 2024.

The Authority in a statement said multiple undersea cable disruptions has affected Mobile and Fixed Data services which has led to the degradation of data services nationwide.

It added that, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are also experiencing varying service challenges and are working to restore full services.

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) regrettably informs the general public that multiple undersea cable disruptions have affected Mobile and Fixed Data services nationwide.

The disruptions affecting multiple undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic have occurred in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire and with some disruptions in Portugal. This has led to a significant degradation of data services across the country.”

“It is important to note that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have redundancies on other cables and are working around the clock to restore full services. In addition, the MNOs have informed affected customers of the disruptions via various channels.

The NCA assured the general public that it is “monitoring the situation and will update the public accordingly.”