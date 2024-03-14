The Ghana Chamber of telecommunications has attributed the difficult in accessing internet connectivity today March 14, 2024, to outages on multiple submarines optic fibre cables that come into Ghana.

According to him, some of the cables are down while others are delivering limited capacity.

It said the development is impacting internet, data, and Voice Over IP services of the mobile network operators and data service providers to varying degrees.

“As a result, customers and subscribers are currently experiencing service challenges,” a statement issued by the chamber said.

It assured that further investigations are being carried out as well as work to resolve the problems to restore services to customers.

“The inconvenience to customers is deeply regretted” the statement concluded.

