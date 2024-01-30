All mobile money agent accounts without Ghana Cards or Tax Identification Number will be blocked on February 1, 2024, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has disclosed.

This follows multiple extensive engagements with the leadership of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on the linking of all agent accounts with the Ghana Card or TIN. The Authority had magnanimously gave all EMIs up to the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to work with the agents to ensure they complete the linking process

A press release from the Chamber pointed out that information about this exercise has been communicated directly with all affected agents through multiple channels over the period.

“We would like to use this press release as a last call to action to the agents, by urging them to regularise their operations through the linking of their accounts with their Ghana Cards or TIN if they haven’t already. Failure to do so before the end of Wednesday, January 31, 2023, will lead to the blocking of their accounts”, it said.

In the unfortunate circumstances where an agent’s account is suspended on February 1, 2024, the Chamber urged them to visit any of the operator outlets with their Ghana Card or TIN to complete the process.

The Chamber stressed the importance of mobile financial services in facilitating financial inclusion and economic growth in the country and expressed commitment to taking the needed steps to deliver convenient, secure, and accessible financial services to all Ghanaians.

