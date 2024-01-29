The mother of the late Major Maxwell Mahama wept in court ahead of the final verdict of her son’s trial.

In a video on social media, the distraught mother was being comforted by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

She was accompanied by family members and sympathisers.

The mother of late Major Mahama is in uncontrollable tears and is being consoled by relatives and the Attorney General as the court takes a 30-minute break. #GHOneNews pic.twitter.com/shlkJQT30D — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) January 29, 2024

Major Maxwell Mahama, a military officer, tragically lost his life in May 2017 when he was mercilessly killed by a mob in Denkyira-Obuasi, located in the Central Region of Ghana.

His untimely death ignited a wave of national outrage and prompted widespread condemnation of vigilante justice in the country.

After years of litigation, the court on January 29, 2024 delivered the final verdict.

The court sentenced 12 suspects to life imprisonment for their involvement in the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama.

Two others, Bismark Donkor and Bismark Abanga, have been acquitted and discharged.

READ ALSO:

Major Mahama trial: 12 found guilty, two freed