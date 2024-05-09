Berekum Chelsea head coach, Samuel Boadu, reaffirmed his dedication to his team despite their loss to his former club, Hearts of Oak.

During his time with Hearts of Oak, Boadu led the team to victory in five competitions in just over a year.

However, a misunderstanding led to his departure from the club.

After the recent match at the Golden City Park, Boadu expressed his affection for his new team, stating, “That is the game. I am working for Chelsea, so my heart is with Chelsea. They won, that’s the game.”

Despite his commitment to Berekum Chelsea, Boadu voiced frustration over his team’s missed opportunities.

“We had chances to score in the first half, but we squandered them all. That’s football; when you waste opportunities, the opponent will punish you” he said.

Berekum Chelsea’s next match is at home against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park in Matchday 30.