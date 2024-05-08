Nigerian radio personality Toke Makinwa made a candid confession earlier this week when responding to a fan’s question on X.

When asked what she would do differently if she could go back in time, the 39-year-old answered honestly, saying: “Nothing. Regret is so exhausting!!!! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin, it was the dumbest thing ever, and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos…”

Toke’s admission earned her newfound respect among fans and detractors alike, with some even encouraging her to return to her natural skin colour.

Another thanked her for highlighting the dangers of skin-lightening products.

The lifestyle entrepreneur recently launched her fragrance line with three new perfumes, Vogue, Dive, and Intense, and hosted the launch party this week in Lagos.

Taking to X, she thanked everyone involved with the project: “I’m so emotional, all the work my entire team has put into a successful launch party tomorrow. God, thank you. We’ve sown in tears and hard work, give us Joy and success. Thank you to everyone who has copped a bottle of perfume, you have my heart.”

The ingredients found in skin-bleaching products are illegal in many countries. Despite the side effects, the skin bleaching industry remains a multi-billion dollar industry.

MORE: