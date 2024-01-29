The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has been freed by the Kumasi Traditional Council over alleged derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene during the NPP parliamentary vetting process.

Chairman Wontumi denied all allegations levelled against him by the Kokosuhene, Nana Kwaku Duah.

He appeared before the Council with party executives and government officials, including Majority Leader Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, and General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

According to Chairman Wontumi, the allegations are false and malicious and not a true reflection of what transpired during the vetting process.

Although Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, defended his allegations against Wontumi, the Kumasi Traditional Council trashed the claims and asked both parties to settle their score without involving the Asantehene.

Bantamhene, Baffour Owusu Amankwaatie VI, while delivering judgment on the matter, admonished chiefs to refrain from political activities in the heat of campaigning for the 2024 general elections.

He asked that, the NPP Regional Chairman be set free without any charges.

The Kumasi Traditional Council, however, called for calm as it prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene.