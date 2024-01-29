CS Nakhumicha S. Wafula, accompanied by her counterpart from the Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage, Aisha Jumwa, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, Acting Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth, among others, conducted an inspection at Moi County Referral Hospital as part of ongoing Universal Health Coverage spot checks across the country.

During the visit, CS Nakhumicha was briefed on the hospital’s mission to provide affordable and quality healthcare in line with the Government’s UHC initiative, which was launched by President William Ruto in October last year.

She also toured the Moi Voi Eye Unit and Voi Referral Cancer Centre, emphasizing the national administration’s support for grassroots socio-economic transformation in the health sector through intergovernmental relations.

The Sh80 million eye treatment and care centre, funded by the Government of Germany, is being equipped with state-of-the-art ophthalmology equipment to enhance eye care services and combat visual impairment in the region.

Governor Mwadime expressed confidence that the newly constructed cancer unit wing at the hospital will be fully operational by mid-next month, thanking all partners and CS Nakhumicha for their support in completing the facility.

CS Nakhumicha praised the tele-medicine platform initiative, a joint venture between the cancer department at the referral facility and the International Cancer Institute, which will revolutionize the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cancer cases in the region.

“We’re committed to improving healthcare at the local level and will provide support as needed,” she affirmed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.