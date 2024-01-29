Ghanaian entrepreneur, Ibrahim Mahama, has celebrated his 53rd birthday in grand style, sharing a lovely picture on his social media.

Demonstrating his graceful aging, Mr. Mahama presented himself handsomely in a brown-and-white smock, complemented by trousers.

The founder of Engineers and Planners maintained a composed demeanor, gazing away from the camera with a serious expression.

Below is a lovely picture of Ibrahim Mahama to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

ALSO READ:

NPP primaries: Why I lost – Tema Central MP speaks

We’ve dated for 12 yrs, have 2 kids, but I’m scared of becoming a wife – Media personality

Andre Ayew scores twice to propel Le Havre to a 3-3 draw against Lorient