A court has sentenced 12 suspects to life imprisonment for their involvement in the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama.

They have been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The twelve include the former assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah.

Two others, Bismark Donkor and Bismark Abanga, have been acquitted and discharged.

That was after a 7-member panel returned a unanimous verdict of guilty against the assemblyman, and others including Bernard Asamoah, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Kofi Nyarko, Michael Anim, Emmanuel Badu, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning and Kwadwo Anim.

Maj. Mahama met his untimely death at the hands of an irate mob at Denkyira Obuase in the Central Region whilst on official duty as detachment commander, on Monday, May 29, 2017.

He was promoted posthumously to the rank of Major on June 5, 2017.

