Fishmongers in Egypt say they have been forced to slash their prices by up to 50% because of a boycott that has swept the country.

A campaign against high prices, which began in the major cities of Port Said and Alexandria, has spread elsewhere under the slogan “let it rot”.

The protest began online weeks ago, sparked by the ongoing price hikes of almost all goods.

President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has previously advised consumers to boycott products that become unaffordable as the Egyptian currency plunged in value.

Seafood is traditionally eaten during celebrations of the Sham Ennessim national festival, which falls on 6 May.

The festival will coincide with the Easter Monday celebrations of the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church.