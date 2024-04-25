Five New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Gomoa Central constituency of the Central Region have been sacked.

The affected executives include the Chairman, Philemon Darko, Organiser; John Ato Benya, Treasurer, Eric Sakyi, Research and Election Officer; John Otedu and the Second Vice Chairman; Isaac Duku.

The Deputy Secretary; Stephen Arthur and Communications Officer; Benjamin Owiredu have also resigned from their respective positions.

Mr Benya confirmed the development in an exclusive interview with Adomonline.com.

According to him, the five people were asked by the national executives to step aside, pending an appearance before the disciplinary committee.

This, he said was on the back of allegations of supporting independent candidate, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus.

“My only crime was taking a photo with A Plus at a wedding while the others also allegedly supported a contender, Rev Francis Yamoah, a Chairman of the Council of Patrons in the recent parliamentary polls,” he said.

During a meeting on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the Nasara Coordinator, communicated their dismissal.

Meanwhile, Kwame A Plus has expressed willingness to welcome the embattled executives into his camp to ensure his victory in the December 7 election.

