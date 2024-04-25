Ghanaian singer, Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh also known as Kofi Jamar, has expressed concerns about how he has been treated by the media in Ghana.

According to him, he is currently facing difficulty in securing interviews with the media, although they were once aggressively chasing him when he was at the peak of his success.

During an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Kofi Jamar said he had previously made time for various media houses and respected their personalities.

He also hoped to establish a long-term relationship with them.

However, he is currently having a hard time getting interviews with the same media houses and radio stations, as he does not have a hit song like his previous song, “Ekorso”.

“Let me emphasize this, when Ekorso went viral the song was everywhere and I remember when a lot of radio and TV stations were chasing me for interviews. Every media house from left and right like we had to make time for all of them because they’re media houses and personalities we respect a lot.

“And we wanted to establish a long-term relationship with them but here is the case where I don’t have a hit song like Ekorso at the moment. I’m trying to go to those same radio stations and media houses for an interview now and it becomes hard for me, I think that’s where the problem comes from,” he said.

Kofi Jamar bemoaned how gatekeepers in the industry use new artistes and discard them.

“This industry is known for the fact that when you’re coming as a new artiste we have experienced gatekeepers who warn you to be careful of the industry cos if you don’t take care they’ll use you and dump you,” he added.

