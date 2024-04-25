Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth recently shared his perspective on the differences between the attitudes of Ghanaians and Nigerians.

According to him, Ghanaians often take for granted things that Nigerians pray for.

Parrot Mouth humorously highlighted the situation, noting that in Ghana, people may complain about scheduled power outages, while in Nigeria, even a brief period of uninterrupted power supply is cause for celebration.

He illustrated further with a joke that if Nigerians had electricity for just two hours, they would be reluctant to turn it off, fearing they may not have power for the next 40 years.

Furthermore, Parrot Mouth emphasized the unifying effect of electricity issues in Nigeria, stating that people of different religious backgrounds can even come together to address the challenges, with Muslims, Christians, and Traditionalists collectively contributing money to fuel generators during power outages.

Watch the video below:

Dumsor: The things we [Nigerians] thank God for are the things Ghanaians are angry about – Nigerian comedian @parrotmouth_ tells @doreenavio. pic.twitter.com/QKScvKDUXv — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) April 24, 2024

MORE: